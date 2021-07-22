Patricia A. Wiggins

Evansville, WI - Patricia Ann Wiggins, age 86, of Evansville, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born August 16, 1934 in Mt Horeb, WI to Wilbur and Ivy Ehredt.
Pat grew up on a farm near Evansville, WI. Graduated Evansville High School and was crowned Miss Dairy Queen.
Pat was married in 1954 to Milan Switalski and had two beautiful daughters, along with many gorgeous horses during that time.
Later, Pat married Don Wiggins. Together Don and Pat toured the country in an 18 wheeler and enjoyed riding horses in their spare time.
Pat worked at many businesses in the area. Most notably the Coach House as a bartender and hostess and later the Night Owl both in Evansville. Prior to that Pat owned and operated a leather repair business.
She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Evansville and the Hillcrest Mothers Club. Pat loved horses and was an active member of the Wisc Arabian Horse Association where she and her children showed horses. She enjoyed music, dancing and gardening. Her family remembers her as a great cook who always made Yorkshire Pudding for Christmas. Pat was very creative and artistic in painting, drawing and crafting. Pat always enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, all of whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia (John) Griffin, Emilie (Steve) Schulz; granddaughters Lindsey & Chelsey Schulz; her Best Friend and cousin, Jane Schuetz; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joan Sands and Bill Ehredt; and ex-husband, Don Wiggins.
A Celebration of life will be held at Creekside Place in the Lounge on Sunday, July 25th from 2pm-4pm. Refreshments will be provided. The family is being assisted by Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, Monroe.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice. Especially her granddaughter, Lindsey Schulz. A private Memorial Dinner with be held by family at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Wiggins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.