Janesville, WI - Patricia A. Torsini, age 90 of Janesville died Monday, October 3, 2022. Patricia was born on March 5,1932, the first child of Lawrence and Leona Polster at the home farm in Stratford, Wisconsin. She was educated at Stratford schools. On February 18,1950 she married Robert Bauer. Together they had three children.
On August 24,1968 she married Roy Torsini. Pat and Roy owned a supper club in Harvard, Illinois and in 1977 started P & R Restaurant and Bar Supply in Janesville. They retired in 1989. They enjoyed spending their time together traveling, camping and playing cards with four other special couples. Over the years, Pat enjoyed bowling, was famous for her delicious baking, especially her pies, camping, traveling and going to the casino. Pat loved to plant flowers in the spring and watch them grow and bloom. Through the years Pat loved to entertain and have her family stop by for supper where they would enjoy her tasty spaghetti. Pat was a long-time member the Moose Lodge.
Pat is survived by three children; Charlene (John) Stark of Janesville, Beverly Bauer of Janesville and Gary Bauer of Edgerton; grandchildren, Kristen Stark, Lindsey Davidson, Kimberly Wenzel (David), Kelly Lancaster (Nate); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Tony) Ceranski of Janesville; one brother, Gerald (Sandy) Polster of Mosinee, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy on October 6, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister Karen; two brothers Harvey and Kenneth; and a grandson, Thomas Stark.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday October 18,2022 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
