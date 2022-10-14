Patricia A. Torsini

March 5, 1932 - October 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Patricia A. Torsini, age 90 of Janesville died Monday, October 3, 2022. Patricia was born on March 5,1932, the first child of Lawrence and Leona Polster at the home farm in Stratford, Wisconsin. She was educated at Stratford schools. On February 18,1950 she married Robert Bauer. Together they had three children.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Torsini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.