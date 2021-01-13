Patricia A. (Scott) Playter

October 11, 1931 - January 10, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Patricia Ann Playter, age 89, of Janesville died Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 11, 1931 in Janesville, the daughter of Elmer and Leda (Heggestad) Scott. Patricia grew up in Avalon. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1949.
Patricia married Donald Playter on September 9, 1950 in Stoughton, WI. She was formerly employed as a laboratory technician in the metallurgical department at SSI Technologies. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and served as a volunteer for the Adams School Breakfast Club. She was an active member of the Clinton High School 49's Club and the Emerald Grove Cemetery Auxiliary. She enjoyed being with her family and especially loved caring for her grandchildren as they grew up.
Patricia is survived by four children; Vicki (Jeff) Huber of Janesville, Greg (Ann) Playter of Fort Wayne, IN, Steve Playter of Janesville, and Mike (Wanda) Playter of Northfield, MN; seven grandchildren, Derek (Andrea Schnell) Huber, Audrey Huber, Chris Playter, Adam Playter, Seth Playter, Ben Playter, and Hannah Playter; and four great-grandchildren, AvaLynn, Sylvia, Eloise and Elliana.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Playter on April 25, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Betty Jane Scott and Charlotte Anker; her brother, Ronald Scott; and her great-granddaughter, Cecilia Bartram.
Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Emerald Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice.
The Playter family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. www.henkeclarson.com