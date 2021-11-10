Patricia A. Schliesmann

Big Bend, WI - (Nee Byrne) age 67 passed away on November 7, 2021, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of Jamie. Loving mother of Russ Quimby, Renae (Allen) Runaas, Jamie (Cheryl) Schliesmann, Doug (Stephanie) Schliesmann, Sara (Chris) Sanwick and John (Masami) Schliesmann. Very proud grandma of Jenna, Grace, Dan, Andy, Adam, Janae, Brett, Morgan, Aaron, Jacob, Matthew, Alex, Jackie and Leah. Great grandma of 10 grandkids. Dearest daughter of Ruth and the late Gerald Byrne. Loving sister of Peggy Hansen, Penny Hoeft, Pamela Fay, Paula Zima, Prudence Miland, Mary Whaling, Marlene Byrne, James Byrne, John Byrne, the late Polly Byrne, and the late Gerald Byrne Jr. Further survived by nieces and nephews, many other relatives, and friends.
Pat retired as Vice-President of Human Resources at Malt Europe. Her greatest passion was raising and loving her family.
Visitation on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, S89 W226050 Milwaukee Avenue, Big Bend from 10am to 11:45 with the Funeral Mass at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Faith Community appreciated.
Arrangements by Max A Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services 414-645-4992
