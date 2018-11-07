Patricia A. Otto

July 25, 1929 - November 3, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Patricia A. Otto, age 89, of Janesville, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on July 25, 1929 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of William and Eva (Goellner) Harand. She was formerly employed by Prent Corp., Panoramic Corp and Cedar Acres, where she worked as a certified nursing assistant. Patricia was a devout Born Again Christian.

Survivors include six children: Kerchival (Pat) Palm, Jolie "Joe" Palm, Cynthia Glick, Christine (Dennis) Bullick, Scott Palm and John (Kelly) Otto; ten grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and five sisters.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Entombment will follow in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse