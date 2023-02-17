Janesville, WI - Patricia A. Nicks, age 87, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born on May 11, 1935 in Richmond, WI; the daughter of Roy C. and Ethel H. (Matzke) Henning. Patricia graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing and was employed by Mercy Hospital until she retired in 1997. She was a lifelong Packer fan, an avid reader. She loved getting together for cards with her friends at River Place Apartments, where she resided for 23 years.
Patricia is survived by her children: Shirley Miller, Gerald (Lisa) Nicks, Jr., Theresa (Mary) Smith, Robert Nicks, Elizabeth (Scott) Merryfield, and Steven Nicks, Sr.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister Janette Petterson; and her lifelong friend, Peg Vechinsky. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nancy; grandson, Bobby; and brother in-law Nels.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. . For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The Family would like to thank all of the staff at Cedar Crest, with a special thank you to Meredith, Emily, Kevin, Dawn, and Sarah for going above and beyond for their mother. Also, a sincere thank you to Agrace for all of the extra care and compassion.
