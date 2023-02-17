May 11, 1935 - February 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Patricia A. Nicks, age 87, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born on May 11, 1935 in Richmond, WI; the daughter of Roy C. and Ethel H. (Matzke) Henning. Patricia graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing and was employed by Mercy Hospital until she retired in 1997. She was a lifelong Packer fan, an avid reader. She loved getting together for cards with her friends at River Place Apartments, where she resided for 23 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Nicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.