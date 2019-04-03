Patricia A. Gray

June 14, 1940 - March 31, 2019

Babcock, WI/formerly of Milton, WI -- Patricia A. Gray, 78, of Babcock, WI/formerly of Milton, WI, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Patricia was born on June 14, 1940, in Janesville, to the late Willard and Geraldine (Morgan) Perleberg. She attended Edgerton High School, and graduated in 1958. She worked at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory or the "Golden Slipper" in Edgerton, WI. On June 28, 1958, Patricia married Dale Gray at the Methodist Church in Milton. She loved to go to the casino and play bingo, travel, listen to polka, and also sold Avon.

Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Dale Gray of Babcock, WI; children: Dorene (Mike) Bleiler of Fort Atkinson, WI, Tim (Annette) Gray of Fort Wayne, IN, Wesley (Susie) Gray of Fort Atkinson, WI, Jeff (Judy) Gray of Milton, Brenda (Andy) Durrand, Newville, WI; grandchildren: Punky, Donnie, Crystal, Nathan, Nicholas, Matt, Becky, Kari, Kelly; many great-grandchildren; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with burial following at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the start of services at the funeral home on Friday.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.