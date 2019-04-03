June 14, 1940 - March 31, 2019

Babcock, WI/formerly of Milton, WI -- Patricia A. Gray, 78, of Babcock, WI/formerly of Milton, WI, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Patricia was born on June 14, 1940, in Janesville, to the late Willard and Geraldine (Morgan) Perleberg. She attended Edgerton High School, and graduated in 1958. She worked at Nunn Bush Shoe Factory or the "Golden Slipper" in Edgerton, WI. On June 28, 1958, Patricia married Dale Gray at the Methodist Church in Milton. She loved to go to the casino and play bingo, travel, listen to polka, and also sold Avon.

Patricia is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Dale Gray of Babcock, WI; children: Dorene (Mike) Bleiler of Fort Atkinson, WI, Tim (Annette) Gray of Fort Wayne, IN, Wesley (Susie) Gray of Fort Atkinson, WI, Jeff (Judy) Gray of Milton, Brenda (Andy) Durrand, Newville, WI; grandchildren: Punky, Donnie, Crystal, Nathan, Nicholas, Matt, Becky, Kari, Kelly; many great-grandchildren; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with burial following at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the start of services at the funeral home on Friday.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com