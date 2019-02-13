October 10, 1932 - February 5, 2019

Milton, WI -- Patricia A. Floto, 86, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. Patricia was born on October 10, 1932 to Frank and Regina (Jakusz) Stockfish in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up in Fox Lake, IL, meeting her future husband, Paul, in 7th grade, and remaining an item through high school. They married in 1951, shortly after graduating high school. She was a telephone operator for many years, and retired from Norland Medical Equipment Company. Pat enjoyed shopping, crocheting, and traveling, eating out, going to Cancun, picnics, reading, mystery and romantic movies, watching sunsets and taking scenic drives.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Paul; children: Cheryl Floto, Kenneth (Jessica) Floto, Rina Anderson; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents; her sister; and brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

