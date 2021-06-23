Patricia A. (Davis) "Pat" Smith

June 12, 1949 - June 19, 2021
Walworth, WI - Patricia A. "Pat" Smith, 72, of Walworth passed away to eternal life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center South Shore in Cudahy, WI, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on June 12, 1949 in Kenosha, WI daughter to the late Robert and Wilma (Neal) Davis. She married Alan Smith on April 30, 1983 at the Lake Geneva Methodist Church.
Pat was owner and realtor of ERA Realty/Century 21 in Twin Lakes, WI for more than 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her lawn, crocheting, riding her moped and Sunday drives in their convertible. But more than anything, Pat loved her family and treasured the time she spent with them.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Alan Smith; children Susan (Jason) Huber, Scott (Becky) Richter, and Joel (Amy) Richter; grandchildren Stephanie Richter, Hayley Richter, Brendan Huber, Hunter Huber, Courtney Richter, Jake Richter, Madalyn Richter, and Karlie Richter. Pat is also survived by sister and brother-in-laws Roberta (Robert) Morris, Colleen (Doug) Schwochert, Sandy (Larry) Lawson, Jackie (Don) Hanke, Morreen (Chad) Rambis, Lauren Davis, Floyd Smith,Ann (Ernie) Burt, Lynn (Jeff) Karsten, Dean (Paula) Smith, Doug Smith, and Terry (Miriam) Smith. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul Davis, sister Carol Davis, step-father Morris Young and nephew Jimmy Lawson.
A visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the North Geneva Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Smith Family.