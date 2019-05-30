August 30, 1941 - May 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patricia A. Brennan, age 77, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 30, 1941, in Chicago, IL; the daughter of Robert E. and Louise K. (Zaccone) Moran, Sr. She married her loving husband, William J. Brennan in Chicago on October 17, 1959, and they had 39 years together before his passing on November 4, 1998. She was retired from SSI Technologies. Patricia was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton, and enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and even an occasional nap. She was an active member of the American Business Women's Association and the Red Hat Ladies. Her family will always remember the Holiday meals and get-togethers at Grandma Brennan's house.

Patricia is survived by her children: Linda (Richard) Buroker, Michael Brennan, Bonnie Brennan, and Robert (Linda) Brennan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Mary Ellen (Kenneth) Insalata, Betty Fritts, Thomas (Melanie) Moran, and James (Elizabeth) Moran; and many extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, William; siblings, Bob Moran, Jr. and Sam Janettas.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton, with visitation at Church from 10 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:15 a.m. on Friday. Committal will follow to St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Milton. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Patricia's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care, for the care and support given to everyone during Pat's final days, along with her special friends: Mariann, Jan, Jane, Donna and Diane.