September 16, 1938 - June 17, 2022
Janesville, WI - Pat Michael is being remembered as a "force of nature" according to a friend. As a resident of a Janesville, WI senior apartment building, Pat was admired for her work in every aspect of community life; coordinating appointments for the visiting hair dresser, arranging game times and sandwich nights, and running the Packer pools. Referred to fondly as "The Mayor" of the building by some of her neighbors, Pat kept up-to-date on events, residents' birthdays, and scheduled maintenance so she could include notices in news letters and monthly calendars. She had extra fun helping rotate holiday and seasonal decorations. When it was her job to deliver the newspapers, she checked-in on anyone who didn't pick up his paper. One neighbor said, "She was always checking on all of us to make sure we were ok."
Pat was born in Green Bay, WI in 1938, the daughter of Rev. Arlin H. and Edna (McNulty) Adams. Pat and her siblings experienced life in many places due to Rev. Adams' pastoral assignments and chaplaincy in the U.S. Army during WWII. In 1953, the family moved to Stratford, WI. Pat attended high school there and went on to study at Wartburg College. She married Bill Schallock in 1961. The couple later divorced.
Pat worked as an accountant and often accepted extra book-keeping jobs to support her family. After having raised her children, she met Leo Michael. They married in 1984. The couple made a devoted team, managing apartment complexes in Texas and Maryland. They retired in 2006 and moved to Missouri where they enjoyed life and treasured every visit from siblings, children, and grandchildren. Pat became the family's genealogy detective. After Leo's death in 2008, Pat moved to Janesville to be near her sister. The women had lived part of their youth here when their father pastored St. John's Lutheran Church.
Pat made the most of every day with intelligence, common sense, and hard work...and "General Hospital". Her caring for others was seen through her work, as well as her giving. Charities she regularly contributed to included Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Samaritan's Purse, St. Jude's Hospital, and Leo's favorite - Smile Train. Pat never came home from shopping without something to take to the ECHO food pantry.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo; parents Rev. Arlin H. and Edna Adams; step-mother Ruth G. Adams; brothers Alfred, Arlin, and Jack Adams; daughter Rae Diane; son Jerry "Bear" Michael; and granddaughter Quinn Bluhm. She is survived by her children Jerry Warren, Scott (Dawn) Schallock, Joy (Brad) Callender, Allen "Buck" (Jackie) Michael, Debbie (Vince) Noller, Brenda (Clyde) Rohrer, and Steve Michael; siblings, Melanie Erdman and Art (Clare) Adams; sister-in-law Sharon Adams, and nearly innumerable grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
There is such a hole left by Pat's absence! We cannot explain how terribly she will be missed. We do know, though, that our dear mother, sister, and friend had repented from her sins and confessed Jesus Christ as her savior, so left her suffering behind to start her glorious, eternal life with the Most High God and the saved loved ones who went before her and the promise of being reunited with saved ones who follow.
