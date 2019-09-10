Pamella "Pam" Middleton

January 8, 1946 - August 16, 2019

Janesville/Milton, WI -- Pamella "Pam" K. Middleton, age 73, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, with her family by her side. She was born in Beloit, WI, on January 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Perry O. and Joyce A. (Zwiefel) Skallerud. Pam was raised in Beloit, and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1964. Since 1981, Pam lived in Milton, WI, and raised her five children there, moving to Janesville a few years ago. In her earlier years, Pam worked at Libby's and Dana Corp. While in Milton, she owned and operated My Friend's House Day Care for over 20 years. Pam has nurtured and touched the lives of many children throughout her career, while being grateful for the trust many parents bestowed on her. Pam was a very warm-hearted woman, who went without and always put her family first. She was very protective of her family, while teaching her children to be respectful and hardworking, and instilling in them strong family values. Being a single mother, Pam learned how to do many repair projects on her own with her children's help. She and her children were proud of their completed projects. She was selfless with her time, and cherished every free moment she had. Pam was a wonderful cook and made sure every recipe met her high expectations before she served it. Pam enjoyed traveling to the beach, going to Disney World and Graceland, listening to old records, watching musicals, and making dried floral arrangements. She looked forward to every holiday when she could entertain and cook for her family. She loved listening to Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond and her favorite, Elvis Presley whose birthday she shared. Ironically she passed away on the same date as Elvis, August 16th. She will be remembered as a very dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was proud to be a grandma and loved every minute of it.

She is survived by her children: Michelle (Terry) Huebner, Holly Middleton, Heidi (Jamie) Rudnitzki, Jason (Tina) Middleton, and Josh (Amanda) Middleton; her grandchildren who she adored: Chelsea (Josh) Meyers, Dylan (Rhean) Rudnitzki, Damion Middleton, Maddie Rudnitzki, Emma Middleton, and Abby Middleton; and great-grandchildren, Esmae Rudnitzki and Nolan Meyers. She is further survived by her siblings, Glenn (Shirley) Skallerud and Ronald (Donna) Skallerud; nieces and nephews: Ronald and Linda Skallerud, Jr., Jody Skallerud, and Tammy and Donny Fitzmaurice; several great-nieces and nephews; and dear and close friends who were always there for her, Nancy Hanthorn and Vicki Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Virginia.

Memorial services honoring and celebrating Pam's life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

A warm and heartfelt thank you is extended to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville and Madison. The excellent care, support and friendship that you provided the last few weeks will be greatly appreciated. All of you are true Angels!