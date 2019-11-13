June 24, 1948 - November 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Pamela Y. Davis, age 71, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Napa, CA on June 24, 1948, the daughter of Lush and Irene (Parsons) Barnhart. She married Richard C. Davis on August 4, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Bradley (Sloan Jrolf) Davis, and Paula Davis; grandchild, Brandon (Kara) Davis; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Branson; siblings, Dean Barnhart and Dwight Barnhart; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, R.L. Barnhart and Twala Blackstone.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com