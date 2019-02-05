Pamela Sue Benzel

February 11, 1955 - February 3, 2019

Janesville/Footville, WI -- Pamela Sue Benzel, age 63, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Mercy Health System. She was born February 11, 1955 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Zee) Ballew. Pam married Dale Benzel on February 22, 1985 in Footville, WI. She was born and raised in the Footville area. Pam was a graduate of the Parkview High School, Class of 1973. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from U.W. Stevens Point. She was a physical education instructor at the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Impaired for more than thirty years. Pam loved working with the kids at the school. She liked to play cards, especially euchre with her sister and friends. She also loved traveling, cooking, the Packers and feeding the birds.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; son, Eric (Sara); nephews, Joshua (Julie) Powers and Jacob (Crystal) Powers; niece, Jada (Justin) Schwartz; and great nieces and great nephews: Cadence, Harrison, Luca, Keegan and Jerrica. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vicki (Ballew) Boegli and Kim (Ballew) Ousley.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Rd., Orfordville at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center, Wisconsin.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville,

Newcomerfh.com (608) 879-2333

