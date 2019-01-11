February 28, 1949 - January 8, 2019
Elkhorn, WI -- Pamela M. Ruhff, 69, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at her home in Elkhorn. She was born February 28, 1949, the daughter to the late Howard and Eleanor (Clapp) Borgen. Pamela married Walter "Wally" Ruhff on May 14, 1988 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. She was a very active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving as church board member and with the ladies circle.
Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Wally; son, Tom (Sara) Long; three grandchildren: Gabriella, Alyssa and Nathan; her brother, Tom Borgen; and by special friends and cousins, Pete and Cheryl Tooley. She was preceded in death by her parents, many aunts and uncles.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2018 at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be before the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at church. Memorials may be made in Pam's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn, WI 53121. Arrangements for Ruhff Family handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
