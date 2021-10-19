Pamela L. "Pam" Clark

Janesville, WI - Pamela "Pam" L. Clark, age 62, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at home. She was born in Janesville on August 1, 1959, the daughter of Jesse Louison and Donna (Manthey) Louison. Pam married Michael Ruosch in December 1975, and they later divorced, but still remained close friends, and spent time together with their children and grandchildren. She worked for General Motors for 22 years.
When Pam was younger she enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and golfing. She still loved crocheting, cross stitch, crafting and gardening. She spent many years as a full-time caregiver to her mother Donna until she passed.
Pam had a heart of gold. She was very giving, and always put others' needs in front of her own. She had a smile that would light up the room. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her cat "Missy" more than life itself. Pam was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville and UAW Local 95
Pam is survived by her children; Sarah (Dan Burgess) Heider of Janesville and Benjamin (Jessica) Ruosch of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Augustus Heider, Isabella Ruosch, Abigail Ruosch and Delila Ruosch; 4 siblings: Cindy (Leon Beebe) Kuter, Brenda (Bill) Stark, Lonnie (Jeni Shey) Merchant and Jay (Cheryl) Louison; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Josh Grotelueschen officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
