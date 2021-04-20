June 8, 1951 - April 16, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Pamela J. Skildum, age 69, of Edgerton, died on Friday, April 16, 2021, at home. She was born in Edgerton on June 8, 1951, the daughter of Stephen "Doc Moore" and Gladys (Nickel) Moore. Pam married Sydney L. Skildum on April 7, 1979, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She had worked for the Nunn Bush Shoe Factory, McCain Foods and also Scotts candy factory in Sun Prairie. She enjoyed crocheting, caring for her roses, watching her Hummingbirds, baking and sitting in her yard enjoying family and friends. There was never an animal she didn't love.
She is survived by her husband, Sydney; 3 children: Martine (John) Wright of Fremont, WI, Marcus (Stacey) Skildum of Jacks Creek, TN and Tara (fiancé, Devon Bliss) Skildum of Edgerton; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Joann (Richard) Hoff of Hatfield, WI; brother, Stephen Moore of Edgerton; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Douglas and Willard "Billy" Moore.
A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton. A brief prayer service will conclude at 1:00 p.m. For on-line condolences or sharing of memories: www.apfelfuneral.com