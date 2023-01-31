Pamela Ann Garza

August 15, 1956 - January 28, 2023

Clinton/Milton, WI - Pamela Ann Garza, age 66, passed away at Willowick Assisted Living after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease in Clinton WI on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. She was born on August 15th, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, and she is the daughter of Harry Comerford and Marcella (Weinstock) Stevens. She attended High School in South Milwaukee.

