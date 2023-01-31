Clinton/Milton, WI - Pamela Ann Garza, age 66, passed away at Willowick Assisted Living after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease in Clinton WI on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. She was born on August 15th, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, and she is the daughter of Harry Comerford and Marcella (Weinstock) Stevens. She attended High School in South Milwaukee.
Pamela worked at TWA as a flight attendant for many years, and other jobs in the retail field.
Pamela is survived by sons, Jason and Michael Ledbetter, brothers, Dale Comerford (Cudahy) and Douglas Comerford (Shawano), sisters, Deborah (Michael) Lazor (Appleton) and Lisa (Les) Hanauska (Milton), cousin Susie Malak and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Robert Toll. No Services will be held at this time.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Burial will be at a future date. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com.
Thanks to Deb and Shannon and the rest of the staff at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI for their help and support throughout Pamela's journey and a special note to Dennis (Pamela's best friend) and Mary Miller (from Optimum), the Family wanted to express our deep gratitude for your care and kindness towards Pamela during her time at Willowick. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
