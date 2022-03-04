Palmer "Junior" Larson

JANESVILLE, WI - Palmer Maynard "Junior" Larson, age 93, of Janesville passed away March 1, 2022, at SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born in Jackson County, WI, the son of Palmer C. and Mamie (Thorpen) Larson. He grew up in Jackson County and married Helen J. Kaas on July 30, 1947 in Blair, Wis. He served in the U.S. Army from July 15, 1948 to January 10, 1950.
Palmer and Helen moved to Janesville in 1955. He was employed by General Motors from 1956 to 1988 where he was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95. He and Helen also farmed in Center Township from 1967 until moving into Janesville in 2002. Palmer was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was a member of Moose Lodge # 197 and active with the American Motorcycle Association. Palmer loved to dance and ride motorcycle with Helen. They enjoyed traveling together by motorcycle as well as by automobile. Palmer was very proud of having traveled to all 50 states as well as to Norway.
Palmer Larson is survived by his daughters: Virginia (John) Howard, Patricia (Gregg) Levitt, and Donna (Mel) Rohrer; grandchildren: Kelly (Vince) Reindl, Michael Howard, Michael (Laura) Budd, Gordon (Malia) Levitt, Jeff (Kaara) Rohrer, and Tracy Modersohn; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Joshua, Meaghan and Joseph Reindl, Dylan and C.J. Howard, Emily Budd, Tyson, Hanna and Kyle Rohrer, and Evan and Alex Modersohn; sister, Maryjane (Jack) Kleba; sisters-in-law: Mary Larson, Elaine Zemple, and Audrey Olson; brother-in-law, Virgil Kaas.
Palmer was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Larson on November 11, 2018. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Alan Larson; his parents; brothers, Curtis and James Larson; sisters-in-law, Carol Larson and Mary Kaas; brothers-in-law, Edward Zemple and Lloyd Olson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13,2022, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Paula Harris will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Military rites will be conducted at the church following the services by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Graveside services and burial will be noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at South Beef River Lutheran Church Cemetery near Osseo, Wis.
The Larson family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
