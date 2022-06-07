Owen Vernon "Verne" Shaffer Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save January 26, 1928 - February 16, 2021Princeton, IL - Celebration of LifeJune 11, 20222:30 p.m.Eaton ChapelBeloit College, Beloit Wisconsin To plant a tree in memory of Owen Shaffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Developer suing city of Janesville over downtown apartment occupancy for people with disabilities Death notices for June 3, 2022 DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Death notices for June 1, 2022 ‘Splitting into 400 different paths’: Craig High School celebrates its Class of 2022 graduates Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form