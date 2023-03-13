Milton, WI - Owen "Neil" Olson, 76, of Milton passed away at home with his family by his side on March 8, 2023. He was born to Virgil and Gladys Olson in DeKalb, Illinois on September 2, 1946. He graduated from Clinton High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UW Whitewater.
During his professional career Neil worked in marketing, sales, and IT network administration. He was a dedicated member of the Cascade Mountain National Ski Patrol and enjoyed skiing with his family and friends in the winter. Summers were spent on the Rock River as a member of the Rock Aqua Jays with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carla; daughter, Kelsey (Luke) Berg, Madison, WI; grandchildren; Caleb, Sam, and Eli Berg, Madison, WI; sister, Natalie Hoskens, DePere, WI; brother Nevin (Jesse Kaysen) Olson, Madison, WI; nephews, Michael and Brian and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy Lavoy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would also like to thank Neil's dedicated caregivers. His wife, Carla, for her love and continuous care gave Neil the strength to fight the ongoing battle with COPD. Also, his pulmonary specialist Dr. Katherine Habeeb for her continued care over the last 16 years.