Owen "Neil" Olson

September 2, 1946 - March 8, 2023

Milton, WI - Owen "Neil" Olson, 76, of Milton passed away at home with his family by his side on March 8, 2023. He was born to Virgil and Gladys Olson in DeKalb, Illinois on September 2, 1946. He graduated from Clinton High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from UW Whitewater.

