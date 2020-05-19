February 26, 1937 - May 15, 2020
Tigerton, WI -- Otto E. Rettkowski Jr., 83 of Tigerton, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on February 26, 1937 in Tigerton, the son of Otto and Hazel (Kellbach) Rettkowski Sr. Otto was a United States Army veteran serving from 1955 to 1957. He was employed at General Motors in Janesville for over 42 years as well as working for Ed Wellnetz builders. After retirement Otto moved back to the Tigerton area. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Otto is survived by his daughters, Lori A. (Mark) Warren and Lisa (Mike) Beggs all of Janesville; three grandchildren: Kim, Ashley and Tanner; special friend Joann Mills of Tigerton; former wife Judy Bigelow; siblings: Ervin (Friend Joanne) Rettkowski of Janesville, Joan (Herman) Kersten, John (Beverly) Rettkowski and Ronald (friend Delores) Rettkowski all of Tigerton; and several nieces and nephews. Otto was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Rettkowski.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at SCHMIDT & SCHULTA FUNERAL HOME, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Tigerton with military rites conducted by the Schlender-Polley American Legion Post #239. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com