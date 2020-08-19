September 13, 1944 - August 16, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Otis Leslie Johnson crossed the river to the life everlasting on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Otis valued family, hard work, providing for himself, sharing his skills, and faith. He was born in Ottumwa, IA, on September 13, 1944 to Amos Johnson and Rose (Thompson) Johnson See. Otis is preceded in death by his father Amos, mother Rose, sisters Thelma and Linda, and his brothers Mark and Charles. He was the eldest of eleven children- Mark Johnson (wife Marta) Troy MT, Themla Rishel (husband Ray), Chester Johnson (wife Donna) Palmer AK, Linda LeMasters (husband Jim) Albany WI, Merry Pellman (husband Bill) Wasilla AK, Charles Johnson Wasilla AK, Deb Morgan (husband James) Grants Pass OR, Karl Johnson (wife Pat) Palmer AK, Eileen Heinzen Anchorage AK, David See (wife Stacey) Wasilla AK, Ira See (wife Angel) Wasilla AK. Otis was the father of Jeff Heistad-Johnson (wife Ann, Children Cas, Isabelle, Sophia) East Troy WI, Carrie Schabacker (husband Mark children Jake, Zach, Cole) Rockford IL, Margie Sinicke (husband Taylor children Alexandria, Brandon) Fond Du Lac WI, Amos Johnson (husband Stan) North Riverside IL, Gwen Turrittin (husband Brian children Cassidy, Trystian, Crystiana, Blaine, Julia) Fort Atkinson WI, and Anna Johnson Fort Atkinson WI. Otis married Kathy Johnson (Thompson) and raised his six children with her. They divorced in 2002 and he married Marilyn Johnson on January 4, 2004 with whom he remained married until his death. He had family across the country which included numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Otis was a veteran of the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He worked for General Motors until his retirement in 2007. He also farmed, remodeled houses, roofed houses, built decks and worked on auto mechanics throughout his life, and as recently as 2019 would happily climb the steepest roof to replace roofing. He loved his family more than anything, and was a devoted father who managed to survive a turbulent childhood to bring discipline, growth, and love to his children. He was also the kind of man who would stop to help anyone, regardless of the time of day, weather conditions, or risk. He didn't care if you were a friend or stranger, what race, religion, or nationality. He would help anyone, and the only payment he asked for was a smile and a handshake. He loved to tell stories about the numerous adventures he had lived through. He and his family moved to Alaska from Wisconsin to homestead. They built a log cabin, hunted, fished, and farmed. He told of his time hunting moose, bear, and caribou and never ate fish again after leaving Alaska, because he ended up eating salmon that had gone bad. He was raised as poor as the poorest, but realized that hard work, determination, and creativity were the keys to climbing out of the poverty he was raised in.
He loved to laugh, sing, dance, and play. He could take a nap anywhere and for any length of time. He woke early and worked hard. He was the strongest man most have met, and valued being active and useful. He brought this lust for life, hard work, and creativity to his family. He welcomed his family into his home, and frequently had his brothers and sisters live with him for extended periods of time. This brought not only his brothers and sisters closer, but also taught his family the value of being there for each other and sacrificing for each other. No job was too hard or too dirty for Otis to join in with and this was a lesson he passed on to his children.
If you met him you were destined to leave with a smile, a hand shake, and a wink. His longtime friend, Davey Kruckenberg, was a frequent companion in Otis' work at General Motors and additional work on other projects. Otis had numerous friends that he helped and worked with. Asking those who knew him would result in stories about Otis' strength and hard work and his sense of warmth and humor.
Otis will be missed and never forgotten by those who knew him and loved him. Before he died, he gave his children these two pieces of advice, that truly summed up Otis' life philosophy: First always stay close with each other, never stop talking to your family. Secondly, never think you are better than anyone else.
A memorial service will be held at his and Marilyn's farm on Saturday, August 22. 2020 at 11 a.m. for a visitation, and funeral at 1 p.m., followed by a procession to the cemetery for a graveside service at 2 p.m. with military rites. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family.