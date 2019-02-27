October 19, 1938 - February 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Oswald J. Rhyner, 80, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI. Oswald was born on October 19, 1938 to Casper and Nina Rhyner in New Glarus, WI. He was married to Lillian Rhyner of Beloit. Oswald had an appreciation of the outdoors, particularly wildlife. He also enjoyed reading. He was a hard worker; probably too hard. Oswald loved being with his grandchildren, who brought him great joy.

Oswald is survived by his loving wife, Lillian; his children: Debra (Renato) Ruiz, Michael (Theresa) Rhyner and Christine (Rodrigo) Padilla. He is also survived by his sister, Rose Gibbs. He will be missed by his 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard Schurman; his first wife, Nellie Karcher; and his stepson, Duane Giller.

Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

The family would like to thank the AseraCare Hospice team and the staff at Holton Manor for the care they gave Oswald. They would also like to thank all those who came to visit Oswald - it meant so much to him.