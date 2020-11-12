Oscar T. Wendtland

April 5, 1931 - November 10, 2020
Beloit, WI - Oscar Theodore Wendtland, 89, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Azura Memory Care, Clinton, WI.
He was born on April 5, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the son of Oscar and Irma (Delaney) Wendtland. Oscar was a 1949 graduate of Beloit High School. He married Jean Thorne on April 19, 1952. Oscar later married June A. (Roberson) Dustrude on December 8, 1962 in First Congregational Church. She predeceased him on May 22, 2015.
Oscar was employed and retired from Warner Electric Brake & Clutch. He enjoyed camping, going to Jordan Lake, hunting, fishing, playing cards and board games, and organizing neighborhood gatherings.
Survivors include his daughters, Elaine (Bill) Johns and Bonnie (Tim) Guenther both of Clinton, WI, step sons, Theodore (Barb) Dustrude of Janesville, WI, and Bruce Dustrude of Boise, ID; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brothers and sister; Harry Wendtland of Beloit, WI, David (Lynn) Wendtland of Michigan, and Ginger (David) Campfield of Beloit, WI; sisters-in-law, Mary Wendtland of Beloit, WI, and Jean Meyers of TX; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; twin daughters, Shirley Kay and Susan Kay; wife, June; brothers, Richy and Harvey Wendtland; sister-in-law, Betty Wendtland; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from June's family.
Graveside service for Oscar will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL, with Reverend Steven Erkel officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com