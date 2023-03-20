Walworth, WI - Oscar R. Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023. He was born January 21,1931 in Winnebago County, Illinois to Lawrence and Linnea (Hultgren) Peterson. He graduated from Kirkland, IL High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball and worked the family farm. The family moved to Walworth, WI in 1952 and continued to work the family farm until he retired. He married Janice Carlson on October 18, 1958 in Harvard, IL. They were blessed with two children Sandee and Russ.
Oscar was a kind and gentle man who always enjoyed striking up a conversation with those around him. He loved his family and his greatest joy was attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard, IL. He served on the church council and Walworth County Fair Swine Committee and was also a 4-H member and leader.
Oscar is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan; daughter Sandee (John) Luteyn of Fond du Lac, WI and their children Kristine (Aaron), Rachel (Dustin), Brittany (Zach), and Brian; son Russ (Becky) of Walworth, WI and their children Bryce, Trent, Michael (Jenni), Rachel (Elliot), and Aaron (Maddie) and five great grandchildren, sister Carol Spoerlein and sister-in-law Mary Peterson, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carl and brothers-in-law George Spoerlein and Dale Carlson
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard, Illinois. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E Diggins St, Harvard, IL 60033.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.
