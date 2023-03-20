January 21, 1931 - March 15, 2023

Walworth, WI - Oscar R. Peterson, 92, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023. He was born January 21,1931 in Winnebago County, Illinois to Lawrence and Linnea (Hultgren) Peterson. He graduated from Kirkland, IL High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball and worked the family farm. The family moved to Walworth, WI in 1952 and continued to work the family farm until he retired. He married Janice Carlson on October 18, 1958 in Harvard, IL. They were blessed with two children Sandee and Russ.