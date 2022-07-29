Oscar H. Karcher

August 30, 1930 - July 20, 2022

DELAVAN/ELKHORN, WI - Oscar H. Karcher, age 91, of Elkhorn formerly of Delavan passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1930 to Henry and Selma (Jung) Karcher in Sharon, WI. Oscar attended Darien High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War conflict. He later joined the Darien American Legion as a proud member of the color guard attending parades and participated in funerals for his fallen comrades. Oscar retired from Dean Foods after 35 years and also received his real estate broker license while working full time at Deans in Chemung, IL. He loved to tinker with many projects around the house including maintaining a beautiful garden. Oscar also coached little league baseball for several years in Delavan.

