DELAVAN/ELKHORN, WI - Oscar H. Karcher, age 91, of Elkhorn formerly of Delavan passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1930 to Henry and Selma (Jung) Karcher in Sharon, WI. Oscar attended Darien High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War conflict. He later joined the Darien American Legion as a proud member of the color guard attending parades and participated in funerals for his fallen comrades. Oscar retired from Dean Foods after 35 years and also received his real estate broker license while working full time at Deans in Chemung, IL. He loved to tinker with many projects around the house including maintaining a beautiful garden. Oscar also coached little league baseball for several years in Delavan.
Oscar was united in marriage to the love of his life Beverly J. Sargent on October 1, 1952. Together they had six children; Michael (Kathy), Susan (Tim Mason) Penny (William) Kresl, Kathleen (Michael Miglieri) Horkavy, Scott, and Karolyn (John) Schramski. Oscar has 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews of whom he loved to tease.
Oscar is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; his brothers, Walter, Carl, and Ernest Karcher; and his sisters, Freda Sapp and Ruth Rupnow.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial with military honors will follow the service. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
