Orville Smith

October 4, 2022

Lancaster, WI - LANCASTER - Orville Gordon Smith, age 86, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster. He was born at home in Little Grant Township on September 15, 1936, to Herbert Merwin Smith and Gladys Alvina (Wendtlandt) Smith. Orville attended school until the eighth grade at the Bowen one room schoolhouse near his family farm. One of three sons and six daughters, he said he didn't like school much and decided to stay home and help his dad work the farm. Orville would work the farm until 1957 and then he got a job with General Motors. In 1959 he was drafted and sent to Ft. Leonard Missouri to do his basic training before being shipped off to South Korea. He was in the service from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1965. During his time in the service, Orville reached the rank of SP/4 and achieved second place in the First Calvary division rodeo as well as a sharpshooter medal. While in Korea he kept in constant touch with the love of his life, Carol Ann Orton and they were married on December 28, 1963. Orville would move his young family to Janesville, Wisconsin, and there they would have three children together. Orville retired from GM after 33 years of service in 1990 and at the young age of 54. He would return to Lancaster with his wife in 1994.

