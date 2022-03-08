Orfordville, WI - Orville R. "The Big O" Kind, age 79, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville. He was born in Columbus, WI on July 28, 1942, the son of Harold and Evelyn (Parpart) Kind. He attended Stoughton High School. Orville married the love of his life, Vivian H. Miller on March 20, 1970, and she preceded him in death on June 8, 1998. He retired from General Motors in September of 2006. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, enjoyed spending time with family, and spending time outdoors.
Orville is survived by his 9 children: Christy (Brian) Fox, David (Julie) Kind, Craig (Denise) Kind, Jeff (Michelle) Kind, Andrea (Jay) Sigg, Brad (Marjo) Kind, Brian (Jeanette Bormett) Schenkat, Angela (Curtis) Harvey, and Anita (Brian) Eide; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; 5 siblings; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 4 siblings.
A celebration of life will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Orville Kind as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.