May 10, 1936 - December 8, 2022
Monroe, WI - Monroe, WI - Orville James Backus, age 86, passed away on December 8, 2022 while at his home surrounded by his family.
Orville was born on May 10, 1936 in Fond Du Lac, WI, the son of Otto C. Backus and Lillian Johanna (Strebing). Orville was raised on a farm just south of Campbellsport, WI near a little town of Elmore, where I grew up and was the eldest of three boys. I learned at an early age what hard work was all about.
For the first eight years of school, I attended a one room school house. We carried in wood for heat and water to drink and we pulled the rope to ring the big school bell. Things got better when I attended high school in Campbellsport, where I graduated in 1954.
In 1953, at the age of 17, I dedicated my life to Jehovah God and symbolized it by water baptism at the International Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses held in New York City.
Before I was born, my parents became acquainted with the Boccotti family. In January of 1936, Mr. and Mrs. Boccotti had the last of four children. Her name was Nancy. I was born that following May. Nancy and I grew up together, played together, went to school together and worshipped together. We were married on October 13, 1956. We had two children, Emily Backus and Brian James Backus. Brian married Birgit Maria (Zackman) and they have two children, Russell James and Shelby Maria.
Orville is survived by his wife, Nancy; two children, Emily Backus and Brian (Birgit) Backus; two grandchildren, Russell and Shelby; a brother, Ronald (Patricia) Backus; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Backus and several other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy's parents; a brother, David Backus and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Per Orville's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
