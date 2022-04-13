Orvan N. "Bud" Nelson

Janesville, WI - Orvan "Bud" Nelson, age 87, of Janesville, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Eleva, Wisconsin on July 10, 1934; the son of Arup and Caroline (Arneson) Nelson. Bud married Thelma "Bea" Lunde in Whitewater on August 28, 1959; moving to Janesville in October of 1960. Bud and Bea taught Hunters Safety Classes for 23 years. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and served as an usher. Bud was very active in the Loyal Order of Moose, where he was a past president and a member of the award-winning Ritual Team. Bud enjoyed sports of many kinds, and as a young man, Bud skied, played baseball, basketball and football. Bud was signed with the Boston Braves as a pitcher in the minor leagues. Later in life, Bud loved spending time with his grandson, grand daughter-in-law, and three great grandchildren.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Russell) Caley of Milton; sister, Cleo (Harold) Zemple of Rochester, Minnesota; grandson, James (Christine) Caley of Janesville; and three great grandchildren; Zachary, Avery, and Jamison Caley of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bea; his son-in-law, Russell Caley; his parents; sister, Lila Townes; and brother-in-law, Harold Zemple.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will immediately follow to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care http://www.agrace.org SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Orvan Nelson as a living tribute
