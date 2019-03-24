October 12, 1918 - March 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Orval L. Appleman, age 100, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2019 at Milton Senior Living. He was born in Vernon County, WI, on October 12, 1918, the son of Howard and Josie (Wagner) Appleman. Orval was a 1938 graduate of LaFarge High School, and went on to marry his loving wife, Peggy (Sandmire) Appleman, on April 1, 1939 in Waukon, IA. Orval honorably served in the 424 Infantry Regiment in the United States Army. He was employed with General Motors as a superintendent of the paint department for 38 years, retiring in 1980. Orval and Peggy were active members of Cargill United Methodist Church for many years. In his free time, Orval enjoyed Senior Bowling, Golf Leagues, fishing, expertly tending to his vegetable garden, and spending time with his family. He was also a loyal fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers.

He will always be remembered for his devotion to family, and the legacy he leaves with them. Orval was a shining example of a life well lived, and his charming smile and positive attitude will always be considered a blessing to his neighbors, friends, and ever-growing family. He will be affectionately remembered by all as grandpa Orval.

Orval is survived by his children: Kathy (Art) Pollard of Janesville, Connie (Gene) Bier of Milton, Beth (Alan) Friedrich of Janesville and Angela (Terry) Olson of Janesville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and five great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by his wife, Peggy; two children, Susan and Jerry Appleman; parents, Josie and Howard Appleman; siblings: Marie O'Brien, Evan Appleman, and Bernice Evans,

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH with Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY and will continue at Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private interment will be in Plymouth Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Research in honor of Peggy Appleman, or Agrace Hospice. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com