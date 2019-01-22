April 8, 1939 - January 20, 2019

Milton, WI -- Orpha Patricia McKeown, age 79, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, WI. Pat was born on April 8, 1939, the daughter of the late John Henry and Melva (Jones) Drought. Pat resided in the Janesville-Milton area her entire life, and worked for the Parker Pen Company, Panoramic Corporation, and eventually retired from Trostel Corporation in Whitewater. Pat was a Union Steward for Panoramic Corporation, and had a strong work ethic. She was a great cook, and made sure Christmas was special for her children. She enjoyed an occasional day at the casino, and participated in many pot-lucks and card games with the residents at her apartment complex.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Michael) McKeown-Johnson of Janesville, WI; sons, Bradley McKeown of California and Douglas (Mary) McKeown of Michigan; sisters: Mary (Clifford) Crichton of McFarland, Cathy Brown of Edgerton, Barbara (Gary) Rowan of Madison; brother Michael (Darcy) Drought of Edgerton, sister-in-law, Janet Parr of Milton; granddaughters, Jennifer (Alan) Certo, of Arizona and Elizabeth McKeown of California; grandson PFC Marine Liam McKeown of North Carolina; her great-grandchildren; cousin and good friend, Ruth Gregory of Milton. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Phillip, Patrick, Roger, Harold, David, and Robert Drought; and sisters, Phyllis Oechsle and Ruth Kennedy.

Funeral Services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday January 24, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Agrace Hospice in Janesville.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com