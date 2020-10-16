August 10, 1934 - October 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Orpha "Jean" Roberts, age 86, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Jean was born on August 10, 1934, in Sparta, WI, the daughter of the late Rodney and Orpha (Jones) Martin. She graduated from Logan High school in La Crosse WI in 1952. She married Stanley David Roberts on September 11, 1954, and he preceded her in death. Jean was employed and retired after 20 years of service from Ben Franklin Craft Store where she was eager to help customers with their craft projects and made lifelong friendships. Jean was an avid crafter, quilter, antique collector, gardener, and dog lover, and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Jean is survived by her 3 children: Deborah Roberts (Tom Manogue, deceased), Kim Roberts (W. Marc Modisett), and Mike (Nancy) Roberts; grandson, Brian (Rachel) Roberts; great grandson, Hewitt Roberts; 3 step grandchildren: Lindsay (Phil) Wester, Jenny (Doug) Davis, and Cathy (Ryan) Berkey; 8 step great grandchildren; and several nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 brothers, Rodney "Doug" Martin, and Willard "Bill" Martin.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Oakhill Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or to the Alzheimer's Association. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Jean's family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Manor and Marquardt Hospice for their care and support.