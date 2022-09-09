Orlene G. (Pellmann) Gardiner

November 16, 1925 - September 2, 2022

Elkhorn, WI - Orlene G. Gardiner, 96 of Elkhorn, WI, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Ridgestone in Delavan, WI. She was born November 16, 1925 in Dover, WI, the daughter to the late Arthur and Ida (Weber) Pellmann. Orlene had many accomplishments in her lifetime, studied school in Milwaukee and was a "Rosie" during WWII. After the war, she was hired by Frank Holton Company and worked with the company until she retired. Orlene lived with both her sister and brother while working. She had a special place in her heart for her brother Harley's family; Janice (Ray), Donald (Marjorie) and Roger. She was very close with her sister-in-law, Phyllis Pellmann and enjoyed their daily conversations. On September 17, 1977, Orlene married Raymond C. Gardiner and became a wife, mother and grandmother on that very day. Orlene was "well loved" and cherished from that day forward with her new family.