Orlene G. (Pellmann) Gardiner

Elkhorn, WI - Orlene G. Gardiner, 96 of Elkhorn, WI, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Ridgestone in Delavan, WI. She was born November 16, 1925 in Dover, WI, the daughter to the late Arthur and Ida (Weber) Pellmann. Orlene had many accomplishments in her lifetime, studied school in Milwaukee and was a "Rosie" during WWII. After the war, she was hired by Frank Holton Company and worked with the company until she retired. Orlene lived with both her sister and brother while working. She had a special place in her heart for her brother Harley's family; Janice (Ray), Donald (Marjorie) and Roger. She was very close with her sister-in-law, Phyllis Pellmann and enjoyed their daily conversations. On September 17, 1977, Orlene married Raymond C. Gardiner and became a wife, mother and grandmother on that very day. Orlene was "well loved" and cherished from that day forward with her new family.
She is survived by her three daughters; Pamela Woodrich of Sharon, WI, Penny (Charlie) Terpstra-Vogel of Elkhorn, WI and Peggy (Bill) Fleck of Delavan, WI, seven grandchildren; Kelly (Steve) Schmig, Jolene (Michael Rest) Baumeister, Kurtis (Jennifer) Woodrich, Daniel Terpstra, Terry Terpstra, Sara (James) Gabor, and Lucas (Rebecca) Fleck, fourteen great-grandchildren; Jacob and Addison Schmig, Christopher, Trudy and Carysn Ostrander, Emily, Hailey and Kenzly Woodrich, Patrick, Aurianna and Nicholas Terpstra, Matilyn, Paige, Michael and Brooke Terpstra, one great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee Ostrander, sister-in-law, Phyllis Pellmann, her nieces and nephews, and many special friends, including Jan Burnette and Cheryl Noss. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Raymond Gardiner, parents, brother, Harley Pellmann, sister, Gladys Shaw, sons-in-law, William Fleck and John Terpstra, two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William Baumeister.
Private Graveside Service will be Sunday, September 25, 2022 at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Orlene's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for Gardiner Family.
The Gardiner Family would like to extend a special thank you to Ridgestone Staff, St. Croix Hospice, St. John's Church staff, Pastor Tom DeGroot and the Homebound Committee, especially Jan Ellsworth, for all of their care and compassion for Orlene.
