Janesville, WI - Orella Schrader, age 92, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born in Tomahawk, WI on February 5, 1929, the daughter of Ed and Katherine Kaufman. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1946. Orella married Verdayne Schrader on May 24, 1952, and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2013. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She worked at Parker Pen for 30 years until her retirement. She then worked part time at the Company Store for Parker Pen/Sanford Business for several years. Orella and Verdayne enjoyed many years at their cottage in Northern Wisconsin with friends and family, traveling with their good friends, Cliff and Rose Babler, and spending time with loving neighbors, Jeff and Lisa Hanthorn, and their daughter, Chandler, who have been there for support and companionship over the years.
Orella is survived by her 2 daughters, Kay (Dave) Calaway and Lynn (Vic) Amey; 3 beloved grandchildren: Kirsten Moore, Katie Merrifield and Kari (Josh) Hunsbusher; 7 cherished great grandchildren: Ashton Kies, Kaiden Moore, Jada Merrifield and Colin, Carson and Kylie Hunsbusher, and Kane Szymanski; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 sisters, Margaret and Marcia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, at the CHURCH. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
