Onalee Runaas

June 5, 1978 - March 14, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead/Stoughton- Onalee Marie Runaas, age 42, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on March 14, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care Inpatient facility in Janesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in her memory to the Albany Lions Club or McCarthy Nursing Home in Stoughton.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Albany House, 405 S. Mill Street in Albany on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
A celebration of life for Onalee will also be held at the Albany Lions Club on Saturday, June 20, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
