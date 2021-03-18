June 5, 1978 - March 14, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead/Stoughton- Onalee Marie Runaas, age 42, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on March 14, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care Inpatient facility in Janesville.
Onalee was born on June 5, 1978 in Monroe, the daughter of Arlie and Elisa (Badertscher) Runaas.
Onalee enjoyed music, M & M's and water.
Onalee is survived by her parents, Arlie and Elisa Runaas, a brother, Jacob Runaas; a sister, Sara (Jamie) Stephenson and four nieces and nephews, Paisley, Jonah, Maddy and Camden.
Onalee was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and four uncles, Jerry Quade, David Runaas, Fritz Badertscher and Charlie Steed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in her memory to the Albany Lions Club or McCarthy Nursing Home in Stoughton.
A celebration of Onalee's life will be held later this summer at the Albany Lions Club in Albany, WI. Watch for future date and time updates via the funeral home website.
