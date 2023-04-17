Janesville, WI - Ollie Grant Quirk, age 90, of Janesville passed away on April 5, 2023 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born on February 15, 1933 in Kenosha County, WI, the son of Earl Quirk Sr. and Marjorie (Kersting) Quirk. He graduated from Burlington, WI High School.
Ollie married Joyce Martin on September 25, 1954 at the Lutheran Church in Darien, WI. He was employed for 33 years as a truck driver by Janesville Auto Transport Company. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church
Ollie is survived by his daughter, Sherry Quirk; his son Dan (Kelly Dulgar) Quirk; sisters, Kathleen Murray and Mary Ellen Quirk; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Quirk to whom he was married for over 67 years prior to her passing away on June 15, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Myrtle Quirk, Harold and Marjorie Maleski; brothers Earl Quirk Jr., Leslie Quirk and Philip Quirk.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, especially Nimmer, Katie, and Mariah for the loving care that Ollie received.
A service to celebrate Ollie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Saturday April 22nd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ollie's name. The Quirk family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME &CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
