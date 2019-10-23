July 22, 1940 - October 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Olive M. Frisbee, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, with her family by her side. Olive was born July 22, 1940, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Frieda (Krause) Hallett. Olive married Clovis O. Frisbee on July 28, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2008.

Olive is survived by her four children: Kim Monson, Deborah Harris, James (Sonja) Frisbee, and Nicole (Gary) Schultes; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; six siblings: Ray (Sharon) Hallett, Gary (Kathy) Hallett, Shirley Perkins, Richard (Julie) Hallett, Sally Traver; and Duane (Cindy) Hallett; many other extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steven Frisbee; granddaughter; great granddaughter; and sister, Diane Perkins.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service at the Funeral home. Burial will follow to Oakhill Cemetery. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com