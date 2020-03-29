September 20, 1952 - March 26, 2020
Delavan -- Odilon "Odi" Perez-Huerta, age 67, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born in Buenavista, Michoacan, Mexico on September 20, 1952. Odi moved to the United States in 1977 and he met the love of his life, Maria V. Perez (Vasquez), in 1979. Odi married Maria on June 5, 1981 and they have 6 children. He was a devoted husband and father, with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh to match. He loved listening to music and shooting pool. He had a heart of gold and saw the best in everyone. He was a very proud man and his pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.
Odi is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maria Victoria Perez (Vasquez); and his children: Bulmaro (Monica) Perez, Laura (Arturo) Mendoza, Victor Vasquez, Daniel (Stephanie) Perez, Juan (Marisa) Perez, Alex Perez; Siblings; Salvador (Mariza) Perez-Huerta, Gloria (Valentin) Espino, Rosario Perez-Huerta, Luis (Rosaura) Perez-Huerta, and Luisa (Aristeo) Licona-Cruz; Sibling in-laws: Abel Vasquez, Ester (Wayne) David, Estella (Robert) Huerta, Sonja Vasquez-Andrade, Abelardo Vasquez, and Carmen Vasquez-Valdes; Grandchildren: Kevin and Gissel Mendoza, Elijah and Cristian Vasquez, Anna Perez, Gabriel Rodriguez, KayLee, Antonio, and Ellie Perez, Cade and Ethan Perez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Odi was preceded in death by his parents, Juan A. Perez and Maria Perez (Huerta); Father in-law, Reynaldo Vasquez; Brother in-law, Ismale Vasquez; and Nephews, Marc A. Coulson and Antonio R. Vasquez.
Given the COVID-19 restrictions, the Visitation will be for immediate family members only at Betzer Funeral Home, 118 S. Second St., Delavan, WI. The Burial Ceremony will be at Spring Grove Cemetery, 716 Parish St. Delavan, WI on March 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to the burial site but must remain in or near your vehicle during the ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Prayer Preference:
God looked around His garden and found an empty space.
He looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful for He only takes the best.
He knew that you were weary, and He knew that you were in pain.
He knew that you would never be well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were hard to climb,
So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine."