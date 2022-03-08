Oather Raymond "Bud" Spade

Asbury, WV - Oather "Bud" Raymond Spade, 80, passed away on March 6, 2022 after a heart attack. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew him.
Bud truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved attending Bluegrass music festivals. He retired from General Motors in Janesville, and moved back to West Virginia in 2004. Bud was the best father and grandfather, and an unforgettable friend to many.
In addition to his parents, William and Edith Spade, he was preceded in death by his sons, Oather Raymond Spade Jr. and Damon Hinkle, Sr.; his 12 siblings; along with cherished nieces and nephews. Local survivors include his former wife, Elsie Spade; daughter, Delana Fox; grandchildren: Jennifer Ciseski, Cassandra Schoff, and Brittney Hissa; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gillyan Ciseski; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and his beloved Crookshanks family. He will be missed by his life companion, Betty Suttle and family in West Virginia; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on May 29, 2022 at the home of his granddaughter, Jennifer Ciseski. (Please send an email for details: ciseski3@gmail.com)
