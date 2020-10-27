Norman Wrzesinski

October 21, 2020
Delavan, WI - DELAVAN - Norman H. Wrzesinski, age 80, of Delavan passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Summit. He was born in Wisconsin Dells on January 28, 1940 to Norman and Mary (Gram) Wrzesinski. Norman was united in marriage to Mary Jackson on May 14, 2007 and she passed away on February 26, 2018. Norman worked at GM for over 30 years before retirement.
Norman is survived by his two sons, Tim Wrzesinski, of Lake Geneva, and Todd (Sharon) Wrzesinski, of Walworth; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a sister, Susan (Bob) Kiley, of FL; two nephews; and friend, Blanche, of Delavan.
Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and his parents.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M - 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com