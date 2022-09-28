Janesville, WI - Norman S. Jenson passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 82, at his home in Janesville, WI. Norm was born on May 12th, 1940 in Edgerton, WI. He graduated Edgerton High School in 1958, joined the Navy at the age of 18, and went on to become a police officer. He served the Rock County Highway Department for over 20 years prior to retirement.
Norm was an avid gun collector, enjoyed refurbishing old vehicles, and dedicated his time to fishing, duck hunting and deer hunting. He spent his free time attending car shows, flea markets, and enjoying coffee with his life long friends, Charlie Bowen and Todd Moore.
Norm is survived by his children: Kelly Jenson, Nicki (Kraig) Wileman, Ben (Mandy) Turnbull, Melanie Lund and Emily (Ryan) Zell; his brother, Dale (Deanna) Jenson; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Jenson; his mother, Charlotte Jenson (Richards); and his son, Greg Jenson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
