Norman S. Jenson

May 12, 1940 - September 13, 2022

Janesville, WI - Norman S. Jenson passed away on September 13, 2022, at the age of 82, at his home in Janesville, WI. Norm was born on May 12th, 1940 in Edgerton, WI. He graduated Edgerton High School in 1958, joined the Navy at the age of 18, and went on to become a police officer. He served the Rock County Highway Department for over 20 years prior to retirement.

