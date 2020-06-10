March 10, 1936 - June 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Norman Ray Zee, age 84, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mercy Health System, Janesville. He was born March 10, 1936 in Center Township, Rock County, Wisconsin, the son of Lewis and Ava (Keehn) Zee. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1954. Norman married Joan Olson on August 17, 1957 at Christ Lutheran in Stoughton. He farmed his entire life on the Zee Family Farms. Norman was the Center Township Clerk for 30 years, and was on the Board of Directors for the Bethel Cemetery. He loved playing Euchre, fishing in Boulder Junction and spending time with his family.
Norman is survived by his wife, Joan; children: Randy (Carol) Zee of Janesville, Linda (Gary) Gard of Brooklyn, Doug Zee of Evansville, Susan (Ken) Golz of Evansville, and Mark (Shawn) Zee of Marshfield; ten grandchildren: Owen (Taylor) Ringhand, Eric Zee, Thomas (Brittany) Golz, Kelsey Zee (fiance Brian), Megan Ringhand, Taylor Golz, Kyle Zee, Ava Gard, Ryenne Zee, and Adam Zee; two great-grandchildren, Benson Golz and Granger Ringhand; sister: Charlene Green of Footville; special cousin, Arlyn (Bonnie) Zee of Albany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis Grangaard and Dorothy Ballew; and grandsons, Alex and Michael Gard.
Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Pastor Ran Yoo officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. Current Covid 19 restrictions will be followed. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Town of Center. Memorials may be made to New Horizon Methodist Church P O Box 251 Orfordville, WI 53576.