Norman "Norm" Pierce

Evansville, WI - Norman Earl Pierce was born on November 23, 1939 in Magnolia Township in Rock County, Wisconsin, and passed away on February 16, 2022. Norm was the oldest of five children and was a loyal and loving brother to his siblings.
Norm graduated from Evansville High School in 1957, and married Barbara Hook of Brooklyn, Wisconsin in 1963. In 1966, Norm became a father with the birth of his son, Kurt. Norm worked at a variety of jobs before being hired by the Rock County Sheriffs Office in 1964. He worked as a deputy for a time before joining the Detectives Bureau, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. Norm was employed post-retirement by McGee Construction for several years.
Norm enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, and supporting them in their various activities, as well as daily coffee with his brother, Dick. He pursued lifelong interests in hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, and golf, and spent many happy hours cultivating vegetables and canning, as well as improving his golf game. In more recent years Norm showed enthusiasm for learning the art of beekeeping and harvesting honey with his son, Kurt. He was known for his work ethic, sense of humor and commitment to family.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Wilma Pierce; his in-laws, Les and Dowyle Hook; and his sister-in-law, Gerri Pierce. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pierce; son, Kurt (Tammy) Pierce; granddaughters, Elyse and Madeleine Pierce; brothers: Ron (Jane) Pierce, Dick Pierce, and Larry (Sandy) Pierce; sister, Jacki Klusmeyer; brother-in-law, Wayne (Jeane) Hook; and many nieces; nephews; and golf and bowling friends.
A Visitation to celebration Norm's life will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norm's name to the American Cancer Society. www.wardhurtley.com
