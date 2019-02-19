March 23, 2017 - February 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Norman Nehmer, IV, 22 months old, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville, WI, on March 23, 2017, the son of Norman, III and Brittani (Hegner) Nehmer. A little boy with bright blue eyes that warmed you from the inside out. A smile that made even the worst day fade away. He loved to dance to music, especially Mother Goose Club in his diaper. His forever best friend was his paci. He was learning to love his new puppy by bribing it with food. Norman "bubby" and his "sissy" were two halves of a whole. One would think that they might have been twins. They played and spent every moment together. When he was having a bad day, you could play Moana and he would be mesmerized by it. His cuddles will be talked about for years to come. His warm embrace made you feel as though he was part of you. He was Grandma Steurer's baby through and through, often choosing grandma over anyone else, even mommy. A smart boy who could count to 20 and almost knew all his ABC's. He spent most days playing and constantly eating something. He could find joy in playing with anything even a reflection of light. He will be greatly missed by anyone and everyone that got to meet his light of life.

Norman is survived by his parents; sister, Natahlya; grandparents: Jennifer Steurer, Tina Hemiller, Robin Hemiller, and Norman Nehmer, Jr.; and great-grandparents: Cheryl Hemiller, Robert and Ellen Hegner, Brenda and Andrew Greenman, Marilyn Baughman, Sharon Nehmer and Margarite Hemiller. He is preceded in death by his grandparent, Kermit Steurer; and great-grandparents: Tom Baughman, Norman Nehmer, Sr., Kathleen Hegner, Ronald Hemiller; and great-great-grandma, Evelyn Zechzer.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME - LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, 1800 E. Racine Street. Services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m.; with Rev. Jack Fish officiating. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com