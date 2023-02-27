Norman F. Sebranek

June 19, 1930 - January 24, 2023 Anthem, AZ - Norman Sebranek, 92, of Yuba, WI, passed away on January 24 from pneumonia in Anthem, Arizona. Norman was raised on a farm and remained a farmer in temperament throughout his life. His formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse, and was completed by attending the College of Agriculture at UW Madison, after which he returned to work on the family farm. After marrying, Norman moved to the small town of Delavan, Wisconsin, where he bred dairy cattle to provide for his family; a profession requiring seven-day work weeks, akin to family farming. Late in life, he reluctantly moved from Wisconsin with his wife to Arizona near his son's family, to better support their senior care. While Norman always made choices to prioritize his family's needs, he never compromised on his requirement to have a scenic view, even in selecting apartments in the senior living facility. Norman now has the most magnificent view of all, and is survived by his grateful family which includes his wife of 62 years, Marlene; children, Wendy and Scott Sebranek and their families; and sister, Jeanette Capaul and her family.
