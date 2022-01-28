Norma Riese

Beloit, WI - Norma J. Riese, 75, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born on November 20, 1946 in Spring Valley Township, WI, the daughter of Norman and Alice (Slinde) Thostenson. She married Richard "Dick" Riese on November 12, 1965 in Luther Valley Church. He predeceased her on March 24, 2015.
Norma's family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching the game show network. Norma was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her three daughters: Tracey (Cory) Straight of Janesville, WI, Angela (Kevin) Eggers of Beloit, WI, and Jodi (James) Lamb of Avon, WI; 12 grandchildren: Tyler and Nicholas (Cortney) Bloyer, Zach (Annika Crossley), Mack (Jorie Andrew), Cameron (Chloe) Straight, Kennedy and Griffin Straight, Matthew (Emma Antrim), Kyle (Dora Leon) and Justin (Emma Groninger) Eggers, Jessica (Everett Rogers) and Savanna (Alex Santoro) Lamb; seven great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Jordan, Mila, Weston, Zayn, Blakelyn and Amyah; siblings, Ellen Mickelson, Nancy (Richard) Norman; sisters-in-law: Janet Riese, Jackie Riese, Donna George and Sandy Riese; many nieces; nephews and other relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings: Carol Terpstra, Robert Thostenson, Marion Keller Donna Creedy, infant brother, Dennis Thostenson; and brothers-in-law, Vern Riese and Duane Riese.
A Funeral Service for Norma will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Luther Valley Cemetery at a later date.