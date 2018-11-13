November 4, 1932 - November 12, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Norma Jean North, age 86, of Edgerton, died peacefully on Monday, November 12, 2018, in her home at Swifthaven. She was born in Richland County on November 4, 1932, the daughter of Lloyd and Harriet (Chitwood) Lewis. Norma married Roger McCleary on February 9, 1950 and they later divorced. She married James North on September 8, 1961, in Rockford, IL. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2009. She had owned and operated the Northern Inn Bowling Alley in Edgerton, and enjoyed bowling, hunting, traveling and cooking.
She is survived by her three granddaughters: Tina (Aaron Davis) North of Evansville, Jennifer (David) Krause of Janesville, and Tonia (Josh Richter) Weber of Stoughton; two stepchildren, Charles North of Colorado and Sally (Ric) Astin of Milton; four step-grandchildren: Tony (Kim) Astin, Tim Astin, Jeff (Felicia) Astin and Katie (Ross) Babcock; 12 step-great grandchildren; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Diane (Mark) Hartel of Stoughton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim North; son, Kevin North; and stepson, Curtis North.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will preside and burial will follow in Albion Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Norma Jean's name may be made to Heartland Hospice. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
